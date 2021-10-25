CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peru's Congress Postpones Cabinet Confirmation Vote to Next Week

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIMA (Reuters) -Peru's opposition-led Congress pushed back a confirmation vote on the country's new Cabinet until next Thursday, in order to mourn the death of a lawmaker who suddenly died on Monday. Lawmaker Fernando Herrera Mamani, who belonged to the official Free Peru party, died of a heart condition,...

