Medical Minute: Alternative Appendectomy Treatment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hunting season is upon us. Most of us are well aware of that, but our bodies might not be prepared for some of the tasks that go with the activity. Hunting is a great way to stay active and get outdoors, but it can increase stress on the heart. Walking long distances with heavy gear, dragging heavy game, dealing with cooler temperatures, and adrenaline can all contribute to a cardiac event. This is particularly prevalent for people that are not active throughout the entire year according to cardiologist Thomas Waterbury of North Central Heart Institute.

HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO