Music

Review: Damian Rausch lights it up on “Roots”

By Terry Matthew
5mag.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother spectacular deep house EP from Damian Rausch, following up on Watch Me Fly from The Gathering and out now on Monologues Records. Roots leads off with the title track — a moody, swaying deep house track with jackin’ hats, dueling...

5mag.net

Review: Never Say Never from 124 Recordings

124 Recordings releases are for diggers — the kind of people who go into a record store with the single-minded purpose of finding records they didn’t know they were looking for. While a lot of the names on the sleeves are familiar — names like Ortella, Heat Alliance, Sebb Junior — they more often feature the kind of names you feel you should know already but don’t. And almost every one has a rare gem or two you didn’t want but can’t leave without. There are a few of these on Never Say Never, starting with Chris Fry’s “Come To Me.” What starts dreamy and delirious — a jazz vocal stretched and worn out — turns into a sultry classic NYC house jam. Heat Alliance’s “74 Streets” turns the crank on a really gnarly groove that stays rude despite a generous dusting of disco glitter.
MUSIC
5mag.net

Earl Jeffers ft Kaidi Tatham: Higher on Melange

Melange Records don’t last long in the shop — I don’t know how many copies they press but it’s never enough. That it’s better to keep them thirsty than drowning the shops in records nobody wants is an admirable philosophy to have in the era of spray-and-pray. Previous records from Melange have featured Byron The Aquarius and Javonntte, and this time Earl Jeffers takes the spotlight with Higher.
MUSIC
Harvard Crimson

Against The Current Concert Review: Chrissy Costanza Lights Up the Sonia

Pop-rock band Against The Current played at the Sonia on Oct. 5 for the last show of their Fever Tour. The band, which includes vocalist Chrissy Costanza, guitarist Dan Gow, and drummer Will Ferri, who was touring to promote their new EP “fever,” delivered a high-energy performance that got the crowd jumping and clapping along to every song.
ROCK MUSIC
5mag.net

Crooked Man remixes Amy Douglas & Joe Goddard’s “Dangerous”

Hard Feelings is the project helmed by vocalist Amy Douglas and Joe Goddard and nearly everything they’ve done has received a reception across a surprising cross section of DJs. It has the flamboyance and over-the-top excess of disco, frequently with an musical simplicity favored by deep house DJs and an off-kilter strut that lights up the eyes of who dig into left-field and lofi sounds.
MUSIC
