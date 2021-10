Hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague get you ready for tonight’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Clippers. The Blazers are fresh off their first win of the season, beating the brakes off the Phoenix Suns while the Clippers come in to the night 0-2 and looking to put their first win up on the board. Both will be without their starting wings, as Portland is missing Norman Powell due to a recent knee injury while Kawhi Leonard is recuperating from offseason knee surgery.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO