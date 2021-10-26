CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown Florist Club to host Facebook Live conversation for Butler Center projects

 5 days ago
A rendering of the new Butler park. Hall County has received approval for federal funds for Butler Park and hopes to complete the project in 9-12 months. The park will be located behind the Hall County Health Department.

Newtown Florist Club is hosting a Facebook Live conversation Tuesday, Oct. 26, to celebrate the long-delayed construction of Butler Park and restoration of The Butler Center.

The event will start at 11 a.m. on the Newtown Florist Club Facebook page to discuss the projects ahead of the Nov. 4 groundbreaking ceremony. County Commissioner Jeff Stowe and Gainesville City Schools Superintendent Jeremy Williams will discuss the projects along with André Cheek-Castleberry of Newtown Florist Club.

Participants can ask questions throughout the conversation through Facebook Live.

The National Park Service officially approved grant funding for the park on Athens Street earlier this year, making $536,000 available for construction of the park, which will include a playground, pavilion, restrooms, basketball court, water feature and trails.

The Butler Center is currently owned by Ninth District Opportunity where it operates its Head Start program. The unused portion of the center that was once E.E. Butler High School’s gym and classroom space is being restored with grant funds.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the projects will be held on at 4 p.m. Nov. 4 at 1290 Athens St.

