Art Gallery Grand Opening ft. Leigh Cortez @ Gaslight Gallery

OCTOBER 22 - NOVEMBER 14. Opening Reception, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23, 5-7 p.m. LANDSCAPE / MINDSCAPE explores landscape from myriad perspectives. Landscape, whether from the aspects of nature and the earth or from an internalized perspective, the artist transforms the experience of place. Real, remembered or imagined, so much of the human condition and ones’ inner landscape is based on place. The metaphorical potential of the genre of landscape is vast and emotional as an abstract artwork can produce a feeling of landscape or of place. Join us at the Tivoli Artists Gallery to celebrate both objective and non-objective perspectives of Landscape.

TIVOLI, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO