Art Gallery Grand Opening ft. Leigh Cortez @ Gaslight Gallery

A new art gallery, “Kingfisher Art Co.”, will open Nov. 6 in the West Lofts building at 9 East 2nd Ave. Gallery creator, Rome resident Cameron Federal, is opening the gallery just in time for the holidays. The first rotating exhibit will feature paintings by Chilean painter Ignacio Michaud, alongside art from the gallery’s permanent collection of local and regional artists, including the onsite open studio of local artist Russell Cook. The artist-run space will host permanent and rotating art exhibits, live music performances, art classes, workshops, art parties, and special events. The sprawling unique environment will also be available to rent for events.
