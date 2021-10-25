CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Art Gallery Grand Opening ft. Leigh Cortez @ Gaslight Gallery

downtownfrederick.org
 6 days ago

Gaslight Gallery opens its doors for their Grand Opening with “Dreams During the Long Peace” – a show featuring artworks by Leigh Cortex and a spoken word performance by R. Cortez....

downtownfrederick.org

Comments / 0

Related
yachatsnews.com

Seal Rock couple open art gallery and creative space in Yachats

A new art space opens Wednesday, Oct. 27 in Yachats, offering opportunities for creating art as well as selling and buying works. Peephole Gallery-Studio is at 502 Hwy. 101 North, in the space next to that formerly occupied by The Laughing Crab, which moved to Florence. Owned by Joyce Centofanti...
YACHATS, OR
Tyler Morning Telegraph

PHOTO GALLERY: Old Rose Open House

The “Old Rose" Open House was held on Saturday at the 1859 Goodman-LeGrand House and Museum as part of the Tyler's Rose Season and the Texas Rose Festival celebration. Rose Belles were on hand to greet visitors as they entered to tour the mansion and take photographs. Self-guided tours of the iconic historic home and museum were available throughout the day and guest were invited to take a stroll on the beautiful grounds.
TYLER, TX
hudsonvalley360.com

Tivoli Art Gallery

OCTOBER 22 - NOVEMBER 14. Opening Reception, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23, 5-7 p.m. LANDSCAPE / MINDSCAPE explores landscape from myriad perspectives. Landscape, whether from the aspects of nature and the earth or from an internalized perspective, the artist transforms the experience of place. Real, remembered or imagined, so much of the human condition and ones’ inner landscape is based on place. The metaphorical potential of the genre of landscape is vast and emotional as an abstract artwork can produce a feeling of landscape or of place. Join us at the Tivoli Artists Gallery to celebrate both objective and non-objective perspectives of Landscape.
TIVOLI, NY
northwestgeorgianews.com

New art gallery opens Nov. 6 in West Lofts building

A new art gallery, “Kingfisher Art Co.”, will open Nov. 6 in the West Lofts building at 9 East 2nd Ave. Gallery creator, Rome resident Cameron Federal, is opening the gallery just in time for the holidays. The first rotating exhibit will feature paintings by Chilean painter Ignacio Michaud, alongside art from the gallery’s permanent collection of local and regional artists, including the onsite open studio of local artist Russell Cook. The artist-run space will host permanent and rotating art exhibits, live music performances, art classes, workshops, art parties, and special events. The sprawling unique environment will also be available to rent for events.
ROME, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#The Arts#Gaslight Gallery#Grand Opening#The Us Army#Riverblood Magazine
msutexas.edu

Two exhibitions to open at Harvey Art Gallery

The Ralph & Juanita Harvey School of Visual Arts and the Lamar D. Fain College of Fine Arts at Midwestern State University will present the “2021 Alumni Exhibition” and “From the Ceramics Studio XV” Nov. 1-12. The ceramics exhibition, hosted each year, is a showcase of artwork made by students...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
buffalorising.com

Spotlight On Inclusivity in the Arts: Starlight Studio and Art Gallery

For this month’s spotlight, I had the opportunity to visit two organizations whose focus is inclusivity in the arts to speak with the artists about their projects. The talented artists at Starlight Studio and Art Gallery and the dazzling cast, staff, and writers at Unique Theatre Company are both creating captivating works that you definitely won’t want to miss.
BUFFALO, NY
nonpareilonline.com

Papillion family fill Sump art gallery

PAPILLION — One Papillion family of artists share the walls of the Sump Memorial Library Gallery this October and November for a new display of their work. Allen and Rhonda Follmer, with their daughter Alicia, create their art under the moniker “Red Dragon Designs.” They frequently exhibit at area summer markets and art fairs. Alicia primarily paints and draws, and even creates coloring books. Allen and Rhonda make stained glass creations together, including jewelry.
PAPILLION, NE
Wicked Local

'Nourish' show on display at Belmont Gallery of Art

The Belmont Gallery of Art will hold a virtual reception for its new show, "Nourish" from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 29. The work of more than 60 artists will be on display. The show can be visited on the third floor of the Homer Building, 19 Moore St. The Belmont Gallery of Art is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon Fridays and from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays.
BELMONT, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
news3lv.com

Henderson to host special art gallery honoring local U.S veterans

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The City of Henderson is proud to host a special art gallery reception for its newest exhibit honoring local United States Veterans on Wednesday, October 20th at 5 p.m. The exhibit features a collection of portraits depicting local veterans called “Remembering Our Vets: One Story at...
HENDERSON, NV
Sturgis Journal

Winners named in Open Door Gallery's 'Community Art Show'

Winners have been named in Open Door Gallery's 15th annual "Community Art Show." In a peculiar turn of events, there was a two-way tie for both Gallery's Choice and People's Choice awards. Winners are as follows:. 'Gallery's Choice'. Anne Bowen, "Wild Chicory," photo on canvas. Sarah Kalasky, "Requiem," pen &...
VISUAL ART
happeningsmagazine.net

Arts for ACT Gallery showcases Sharon Shaw

Sharon Shaw is the featured artist in November at Arts for ACT Gallery in downtown Fort Myers. The gallery will host an opening reception on Friday, Nov. 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. in conjunction with Art Walk. Sharon has lived many roles, a wife for 54 years, mom of...
FORT MYERS, FL
Tyler Morning Telegraph

PHOTO GALLERY: Rose Fest Arts & Crafts Fair 2021

I cover COVID-19 and health in the East Texas area for Tyler Morning Telegraph, the Longview News-Journal and Tyler Paper Español. Stephen F. Austin State University alumna. For story ideas, email me at rtorres@tylerpaper.com.
TYLER, TX
atchisonglobenow.com

Muchnic Art Gallery presents "The Unforgotten - The Unregarded"

Driving up to the front of the Muchnic Art Gallery, at 704 N 4th Street, is like taking a step back in time. The beautiful Victorian-Queen Anne is welcoming but first, you have to climb a myriad of steps to get to its front porch that surrounds the home’s first floor. Nothing is small in this home and that goes for the doors that are extra tall.
ATCHISON, KS
La Crosse Tribune

Heider Center Art Gallery to present digital art show

Heider Center for the Arts-Art Gallery, 405 E. Hamlin St. West Salem, will present “Digital Artistry Expressed” from Oct. 18 to Nov. 30. The artists in the show are Mary Ann Roesler and high school student Sasha Grueneis. Hours for the gallery are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to...
WEST SALEM, WI
The Post and Courier

Aiken Center for the Arts to hold gallery opening reception

Aiken Center for the Arts will present three exhibits: “Every Dog Has Its Day” in the main gallery, “Hollywood Secrets” in the Brooks Gallery and the works Pamela Moore and Maddy Sherman in the Aiken Artist Guild Gallery. The exhibits will run Thrusday through Dec. 3. An opening reception in...
AIKEN, SC
ncwc.edu

New Art Exhibit Coming to Mims Art Gallery at NCWC

ROCKY MOUNT, NORTH CAROLINA — Recent art works, Fantasy Fantastique by artist Patricia Horne, will soon be transforming Mims Art Gallery at North Carolina Wesleyan College. Her exhibition of colorful paintings, digital prints and sculptures will begin to blanket the gallery walls on October 28, 2021. Open to the public and free admission, come meet Patricia and enjoy refreshments at a reception on Thursday, October 28 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. in The Dunn Center’s Mims Art Gallery. The exhibit will also continue to be showcased Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. and during evening events until January 3, 2022.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WTAP

Riverside Art Gallery to close by the end of the year

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Riverside Art Gallery, an art co-op that’s supported local artists for 23 years, will be shutting its doors by the end of 2021. In this gallery, local artists are given the spotlight. In fact, Riverside Art Gallery makes sure that a majority of art featured is by artists within a 50 mile radius of the gallery.
MARIETTA, OH
WBAY Green Bay

Little Free Art Gallery

The foam is harmless. The DNR explains the natural process behind it. Wisconsin's attorney general and Green Bay's police chief explain how drug disposal makes communities safer. DNR asks for help slowing gypsy moth spread. Updated: 4 hours ago. Populations of the invasive, tree-killing pest have increased the last two...
GREEN BAY, WI
Huron Daily Tribune

Pop-Up Gallery opens Nov. 6 in Gladwin

A Pop-Up Art Gallery will spring up at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at Redeemed Marketplace, 113 W. Cedar Ave. in downtown Gladwin. The Gladwin Artist Guild partnered with Redeemed Marketplace to offer a unique holiday shopping opportunity, an art gallery in downtown Gladwin. But this gallery is a Pop-Up, and by its very definition, it will disappear by the end of November.
GLADWIN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy