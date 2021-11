Missoula has a rich history of hauntings. Our little corner of the earth used to be the heart of the "Wild West." Missoula is still very much like living in the past. There are many places in Missoula that have been around since it was first established. Historical buildings date back to the 1800s. Take the "mansion" of Thomas Greenough. Thomas was a congressman and a businessman. He built his mansion along Rattlesnake creek in 1902, only to have the construction of I-90 force the mansion to be moved to its current location in the South Hills. Now the mansion overlooks the valley and a golf course. Not to mention, it is one of Missoula's finest restaurants. But did you know that it is haunted?

MISSOULA, MT ・ 5 DAYS AGO