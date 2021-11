LEWISTON - The Lewiston Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 415 6th Avenue at 1:25 a.m. on Sunday. According to the Lewiston Fire Department, residents reported a chimney fire had extended into the building. The first arriving crews reported smoke coming from the second story windows and eves. Fire attack crews found smoke and flames on the first story upon entering the structure. Fire had extended into the walls and ceiling.

LEWISTON, ID ・ 9 HOURS AGO