Sonny Osborne, bluegrass banjoist behind 'Rocky Top,' dies

It was country night at the Greek Theatre Tuesday night (10/12) with Brothers Osborne and opening acts Tenille Townes and Travis Denning. Brothers Osborne is a country duo made of brothers T.J. and John Osborne who both sing and play guitar. Born in Deale, MD the brothers have been making quite a name for themselves over the past decade starting with signing a contract with EMI Nashville back in 2012. Their debut album, Pawn Shop, released in 2016 hit number 3 on the U.S. Country chart and went platinum. Their second release in 2018, Port Saint Joe, went to number 2 on the U.S. Country Chart. Brothers Osborne were named Vocal Duo of the Year back to back in 2016 and 2017 by the Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association. In 2018 and 2019 the duo worked with Dierks Bentley, Maren Morris, and Brooks & Dunn.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO