Positional Report Card: How did the Sooners grade out in their win vs. the Jayhawks?

By Bryant Crews
 6 days ago
Despicable. That’s it. That’s the word for Oklahoma’s collective performance against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Of course, they did enough in the second half to win the game and hop on the bus for Norman still undefeated. However, not one group put their best foot forward and it’s a start contrast from last week’s performance.

Some individual efforts were nice but collectively, position group by position group, this may have been the lousiest game of the year.

Without further ado, let’s look at the positional grades Oklahoma earned for their game against Kansas.

Quarterbacks: B-

Oct 23, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) reacts after a play against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Williams had his first road start this week against Kansas. He finished 15-20 for 178 yards, two touchdown passes, and an interception. He added 8 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown to go with it. Williams didn’t dazzle as he did against TCU as we discussed in detail here, but he made throws, made plays with his feet, and made arguably the play of Oklahoma’s season to instinctively take the ball from Kennedy Brooks to convert a massive fourth down.

It was an incredible play for the 18-year-old and his efforts really helped Oklahoma close the game out.

He missed some throws, took a couple of sacks, and seemed a bit slow at times processing what the Kansas defense was throwing his way. However, it’s a major learning experience for him and will only serve him well going forward.

Running Backs/H-Backs: C

Oct 23, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) takes the ball from running back Kennedy Brooks (26) as Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Rich Miller (30) defends during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

After dazzling the last few weeks, the Sooner backs had a pedestrian day. Kennedy Brooks had 24 carries for 79 yards and added one reception for 24 yards.

Eric Gray only had just one carry for five yards, but led the Sooners in receiving with three catches for 42 yards.

Jeremiah Hall caught another touchdown, because that’s just what Jeremiah Hall does. Fortunately, his fumble was recovered.

Kansas filled gaps effectively and tackled well despite coming into the game ranked 126th nationally in total defense.

The Sooners will need a much better effort from their backs next week and hopefully, that can lend itself to an uptick in carries for Gray. The Sooners will want to make sure they are protecting Brooks for a November schedule that sees them play their toughest games to date.

Offensive Line: C

The offensive line wasn’t horrible but they certainly weren’t what they had been or what we expected them to be against an undersized Kansas defensive line.

For the first half, Kansas absolutely controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides. They struggled at times to sustain blocks, linemen looked slow while pulling and it just wasn’t a good performance for this unit who had shown a real uptick in performance.

Marquis Hayes and Anton Harrison had bad penalties costing the team yards in huge situations. Things like that will get you beat against better teams that offer more talent and are much more of a threat than Kansas.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends: B

Oct 23, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (11) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

This group of pass catchers is making plays and stepping up regardless of injuries. Mario Williams and Mike Woods were unavailable and guys like Trevon West and running back Eric gray stepped up and made plays in the passing game.

It wasn’t a sexy performance like they had last week but these types of days are important.

The Sooners weren’t able to sling the ball around the yard like they might have liked but when presented with the opportunities they made plays despite constantly being behind the chains and had very few opportunities to succeed with only 20 pass attempts on the day.

Defensive Line: D

For the Sooners, the defensive line is far and away the best unit on this team while simultaneously being its deepest.

This was their worst performance to date this season.

They got bullied largely all game vs. a Kansas offensive line that would likely not crack Oklahoma’s two-deep. This defensive line heard their head coach and defensive coordinator challenge them to be better to help out their secondary.

Instead of stepping up to the challenge, they laid an egg. It was a shameful performance from a unit that has been very good all year.

Two offsides penalties from Isaiah Thomas and Josh Ellison on Kansas’ opening drive put the Jayhawks in better down and distances. That 14-play drive ended in a score to open the game for the Jayhawks and set the stage for a rough afternoon for the guys up front.

It’s hard to imagine they could get bullied any worse. They’ve shown us what they are capable of. Look for a bounce-back game next week against Texas Tech.

Linebackers: D

The front seven for Oklahoma was largely pitiful against the Jayhawks. Nik Bonitto contributed a sack and a half, Brian Asamoah led the linebackers in tackles but guys struggled with their gap integrity, tackling (hardly a shocker), and struggled with depth in their drops for pass coverage.

Coach Brian Odom is a fine teacher and coach and I’m all but certain he’s laying into them. That showing was equally as unacceptable as the defensive line’s.

From the opening drive, Kansas dictated the physicality of the game and when you let the underdog do that, you’re going to be in for a rude awakening.

Defensive Backs: C-

The secondary continued to struggle as they hope for better health and more help from their front seven.

Pat Fields and Key Lawrence were the best players on the back end of the Sooners’ defense. Lawrence had his best game of the season and was awarded a game ball for his performance. He’s filling in really nicely for Delarrin Turner-Yell.

As it currently stands, this unit will continue to struggle as the younger guys continue to get acclimated to college football.

Billy Bowman, Latrell McCutchin, and Joshua Eaton all have talent but right now teams are doing whatever they want against them on the outside.

Without Woodi Washington and D.J. Graham, this cornerback unit is will continue to struggle.

It won’t get any easier as Texas Tech will challenge the Sooners secondary.

