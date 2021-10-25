CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diets

Keto Starbucks Salted Caramel Mocha (Copycat Recipe)

By Lisa MarcAurele
lowcarbyum.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you love chocolate AND caramel, this coffee drink is for you! This recipe for salted caramel mocha is a delicious keto drink that is perfect for when you want a sweet treat. And, yes… it’s a Starbucks copycat – without all of the extra carbs!. I love to...

lowcarbyum.com

Comments / 0

Related
kidsactivitiesblog.com

The BEST Copycat Starbucks Peppermint Hot Cocoa Mix Recipe

Save time and money by making your own version of a coffeeshop holiday favorite–this is the BEST copycat Starbucks peppermint hot cocoa mix recipe, and it’s super easy to make from 5 pantry staples!. As it gets cooler out, and closer to the holidays, the last thing I want to...
RECIPES
sugarfreemom.com

No Churn Sugar Free Vanilla Ice Cream (Keto, Low Carb)

You can make incredibly creamy, sugar-free vanilla ice cream at home without an ice cream machine! This no churn delicious keto vanilla ice cream will be soft and scoop-able right out of the freezer! Just 2 total carbs per serving!. CREAMY SUGAR FREE VANILLA ICE CREAM. You need just 6...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starbucks Coffee#White Chocolate#Cup Of Coffee#Salt#Food Drink
theroastedroot.net

Keto Pumpkin Cheesecake (Dairy-Free, No-Bake)

A true delight during the holiday season, this Keto Pumpkin Cheesecake is made dairy-free, requires no baking, and is spiced to perfection! An ideal recipe for those who love the classic pie but like to keep things sugar-free and dairy-free. I confessed in my Paleo Pumpkin Cheesecake post a few...
RECIPES
sugarfreemom.com

Low Carb Creamy Chicken Soup (Keto, Gluten Free)

This Creamy Chicken soup is a low carb bowl of comfort waiting for you! It's keto, gluten free and easy to make!. I’m such a fan of this soup. It’s creamy and rich and so nourishing. It comes together in only a very short time yet is impressive enough to serve as a dinner party starter. By including generous amounts of shredded poached chicken, this soup is such a satisfying meal and is perfect on a chilly day. Try placing it in a thermos for a hot lunch.
RECIPES
Block Island Times

Salted Caramel Apple Sticky Buns

What happens when caramel apples fraternize with cinnamon buns? Trust me, you want to find out. These crazy delicious and fluffy sticky buns. 2, 1⁄4-ounce packages active dry yeast (4 1⁄2 teaspoons) 1⁄2 cup butter, softened. 5 cups flour. 1 teaspoon salt. 2 eggs. 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract. The...
RECIPES
Mashed

Simple Pumpkin Caramel Sauce Recipe

It doesn't always have to be fall in order to enjoy pumpkin-spice everything, but it's definitely the best time of the year to! When you think of fall, you may think of crisp air, oversized sweaters, and everything with a little dash of pumpkin spice. After all, from soups, to lattes, to everything else in between, it's all about the pumpkin! We know that it's a big trend, but we don't see it going away anytime in the future, and to be honest, why would it? There's just something that is so comforting about the taste of pumpkin and its vibrant orange color is enough to bring a smile to anyone's face. Pumpkin brings on a cool weather and family gathering kind of vibe. Ah, the nostalgia is real!
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diets
NewsBreak
Nutrition
NewsBreak
Keto
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
One Green Planet

From Cozy Pot Pie With Black Eyed Peas to Salted Caramel Doughnuts: Our Top Eight Vegan Recipes of the Day!

Ready, set, recipes! Here are our just published, fresh-out-the-mill recipes in one convenient place! These are the top vegan recipes of the day, and are now a part of the thousands of recipes on our Food Monster App! Our newest recipes includes pot pie to quinoa rice so if you’re looking for something new and delicious, these recipes are it!
RECIPES
commonsensehome.com

Caramel Apple Cookies (Made with Fresh Apple Bits)

Love caramel apples, but not excited about the mess? Caramel apples cookies turn a favorite fall treat into cookie form. The guys noted that they like these better and better as they eat more cookies. It's best to have family or friends on hand to share them with so you're not tempted to eat the whole batch.
RECIPES
atlanticcitynews.net

Lean Time Keto (REVIEWS 2021) Lean Time PILLS | SCAM ALERT

In the journey of weight loss, it is very difficult to burn stubborn fat. A big part of our population is suffering from obesity or we can say they are somehow overweight. Obesity is one of the major causes of death not because you are out of shape but because obesity invites many diseases that might lead you towards death.
WEIGHT LOSS
halfbakedharvest.com

Caramel Mocha Nutella Brownies.

This post may contain affiliate links, please see our privacy policy for details. Sweet, salty Caramel Mocha Nutella Brownies. Homemade fudgy, crinkly espresso brownies, baked, then layered with sweet Nutella and chunks of homemade salted caramel candies. Every last bite of these indulgent brownies is melt in your mouth delicious. Eat them warm and gooey, or let them cool and package them up for gifting this holiday season. They’re simple to make and guaranteed to be hit!
RECIPES
Food52

Holiday Thit Kho Trung (Extra-Special Caramelized Pork for the Lunar New Year)

When I think of my mother, I think of this dish, especially during Tết, the Lunar New Year. The celebration goes on for at least a week, with the first few days reserved for spending time with family without the distraction of work or even turning on the stove. With restaurants across the country closed for the holiday, it pays to have a big batch of something made in advance that you can reheat for a crowd. For us and so many other Vietnamese and Vietnamese Americans, Tết isn’t Tết without a bowl (or two, or three) of a beloved holiday kho with generous pieces of skin-on pork belly. For a leaner kho, you can replace half the belly with pork shoulder. —Red Boat Fish Sauce.
RECIPES
coachellavalleyweekly.com

What are the Common Mistakes on Keto? (Part 1)

There are many common mistakes when starting Keto but here are a few I see quite often in my coaching practice that causes individuals to be frustrated and doubtful that they are doing Keto wrong or that they should be getting better results. At this point they are considering giving up because they simply don’t know what to do next. They can’t seem to find the answers they are looking for online.
WEIGHT LOSS
One Green Planet

Salted Caramel Brownie Skillet [Vegan]

40g (1/4 cup) creamy almond butter (I used a one with added salt and dates to it) Preheat oven to 356°F (180°C) and grease a 9-inch skillet well. In a small bowl, mix together the caramel ingredients and set aside. In a large bowl, mix together oil, flax eggs and...
RECIPES
lowcarbyum.com

Keto Glazed Ham

This keto glazed ham is a real treat with all of the classic flavors of traditional glazed ham. It is just the right balance of rich, sweet, and savory. Making a sugar-free glazed ham might seem difficult, but this is actually a very simple recipe to make. It doesn’t take very much prep time and can be cooked in just an hour before dinnertime.
RECIPES
gordonramsayclub.com

Tiramisu Pancakes (10-Minute Recipe)

Creamy, unique, and delicious! These tiramisu pancakes are so simple to make – you will need around 10 minutes to prepare them! Plus, they will offer you an amazing tiramisu taste. Here is the recipe:. Servings 12. Ingredients:. For the pancakes:. 90 grams plain flour. 20 grams cocoa powder. ¼...
RECIPES
Mashed

Halloween Caramel Apples Recipe

One of the best fall treats of all time has to be a delicious caramel apple. These delights are a bit messy to eat, but they are just so much fun. Plus, the fact that there's a whole apple inside each caramel coating means they've got to be pretty healthy, right? An apple a day spares you a hefty co-pay, after all (or so we'd like to think), and a spoonful (or more) or caramel helps that medicine go down in the most delightful way.
FOOD & DRINKS
aymag.com

Recipe Monday: Copycat Panera Bread Butternut Squash Soup

If the very successful Arkansas State Fair (thank you, perfect weather and skipping a year) is in the rearview mirror, then it’s soup weather. Yeah, we got reports that some of you were making soups back in August, but it was too dang hot and you know it. So we waited until now to bring forth the official soup of fall. It’s a copycat recipe that our own Lisa Fischer is whipping up today. And the one thing she learned in all of this: You can buy the squash already roasted in the freezer section of the grocery store. Let’s say that slicing, dicing and roasting cost her about 1.5 hours she’ll never get back.
RECIPES
Telegraph

Salted-caramel and bourbon cheesecake recipe

Channelling sweet and smoky flavours, this cheesecake needs at least four hours to set in the fridge, so make it ahead of time. Grease and line a 23cm springform cake tin. Place the biscuits in a food processor and blend until you have fine crumbs. Transfer to a mixing bowl and pour over the melted butter. Mix well.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy