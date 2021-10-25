Keto Starbucks Salted Caramel Mocha (Copycat Recipe)

It doesn't always have to be fall in order to enjoy pumpkin-spice everything, but it's definitely the best time of the year to! When you think of fall, you may think of crisp air, oversized sweaters, and everything with a little dash of pumpkin spice. After all, from soups, to lattes, to everything else in between, it's all about the pumpkin! We know that it's a big trend, but we don't see it going away anytime in the future, and to be honest, why would it? There's just something that is so comforting about the taste of pumpkin and its vibrant orange color is enough to bring a smile to anyone's face. Pumpkin brings on a cool weather and family gathering kind of vibe. Ah, the nostalgia is real!

