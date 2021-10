(Washington) -- Members of Iowa's congressional delegation support another honor for an area soldier killed in the waning days of the Afghan war. Earlier this week, the U.S. House unanimously passed legislation awarding the congressional gold medal to Marine Corporal Daegan Page. A Red Oak native, Page was among 13 servicemen and women killed in the attack at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan in August. Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is among the bill's co-sponsors. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Axne says the award is a fitting tribute to Page.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO