Killed on Oct 24th by Jason Dunn in Snow Camp on my farm. Very heavy massed and very tall tined with only a 13” spread and green scored a 147 1/8. Never seen him on my farm except for the Friday evening before on the 22nd on a trail cam pic at 8:01pm until he walked out on me in my blind on 24th. I was hunting a small bottleneck opening in a field where the deer funnel through, where i have killed a similar style deer back in 2018, that could be from same genes.

SNOW CAMP, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO