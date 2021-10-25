CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Tesla is chasing tech companies, now worth a thousand billion dollars | Money

By Braeden Haige
Taylor Daily Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla stock rose so quickly on Monday that the company is now worth over $1 trillion. That is one thousand billion dollars and converted into about 860 billion euros. Tesla is only the fifth American company to achieve this feat. The reason for the big addition is a Billion...

www.taylordailypress.net

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Elon Musk Worth?

The CEO of rocket producer SpaceX and electric car maker Tesla, Elon Musk is changing the way the world moves. He wears many hats, including inventor, executive and futurist -- roles that have paid...
ECONOMY
investing.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 To Dump When Markets Open: Microsoft, Clorox

Stocks on Wall Street ended higher on Friday, with the benchmark S&P 500 closing at a new record peak amid optimism over the ongoing corporate earnings season. The week ahead is expected to be a busy one with another batch of notable earnings reports scheduled for release from companies like Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), Square (NYSE:SQ), Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), Uber (NYSE:UBER), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA).
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in November

Amazon.com still operates with a startup mentality despite its tremendous past success. Apple's Q3 sales miss reflects only temporary headwinds that don't compare to its long-term tailwinds. Mastercard is a fintech leader that's cementing its leadership in new financial arenas. You could probably sum up the secret to Warren Buffett's...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jeff Bezos
etftrends.com

My No-Brainer “Shortcut” for Finding Stocks with Huge Upside

There are no shortcuts in investing. This “shortcut” is really just a simple strategy. But it can easily boost your returns by 6% or more every year. That might not sound like much. But when a $100K portfolio beats the market by 6% for a decade straight, it translates into $154,000 more in your pocket. And you don’t have to do much to get it.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Companies#Electric Cars#Media Company#American#Hertz#Alphabet#Bloomberg News#Trailblazer
CoinTelegraph

Someone bought $3,400 worth of SHIB last August. It’s now worth $1.55 billion

An address with the foresight to purchase $3,400 worth of Shiba Inu (SHIB) last August has seen the value of the coins grow to a whopping $1.55 billion on Thursday. In total, the unknown person has bought SHIB 44 times since August 2020 — with $3,200 as the largest purchase at any one time — and their total holding of 70,200,003,107,594 SHIB is now worth $5.63 billion.
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Cites ‘Several Billion Dollars’ in Shipping, Labor Costs

Sales and earnings missed Wall Street expectations as labor capacity constraints forced the e-comm giant to redirect product more often. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Tesla
Taylor Daily Press

American spice company raises 100 million euros

US Chloe Organics has received 103 million from an investor to combine greenhouse technology and indoor agriculture. The herbal growing business already accounts for 35% of the U.S. herbal market. The company, based in the state of South Carolina on the east coast of the United States, cultivates it in open ground and partly under glass. The expansion of production will be realized mainly through greenhouses and indoor agriculture. The investor is Decennial Group, a real estate company with an investment of $ 120 million.
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Udemy's stock disappoints in its Wall Street debut, even after a strong IPO pricing

Udemy Inc.'s debut on Wall Street was a disappointment, as the stock opened 6.9% below its initial public offering price, even after a relatively strong IPO pricing. The California-based online-learning platform's IPO priced overnight at $29 a share, at the top of the expected range, as the company raised $420.5 million. But the stock's first trade on the Nasdaq was at $27.00 at 12:35 p.m. Eastern for 1.65 million shares. At that price, the company was valued at about $3.71 billion, below the valuation at the IPO price of $3.99 billion. The stock has held below the IPO price since its open, as it has traded in a range of $26.50 to $27.74 since, and was down 6.5% at $27.10 in recent trading. The disappointing debut came on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF rose 0.3% in midday trading while the S&P 500 ticked up 0.2%
STOCKS
Fortune

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are now worth nearly half a trillion dollars

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The combined net worth of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos approached $500 billion on Wednesday, fueled by the unrelenting rally in Tesla shares and a broad surge in tech stocks that sent the Nasdaq 100 to an intraday record.
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

Did CEO Chris Xu Grow His Company Shein Into a Billion-Dollar Business?

If you haven't been targeted by fashion retail giant Shein's online ads, then you’ve likely seen high-profile TikTok users reviewing its merchandise. Shein is a B2C fashion e-commerce company based in Nanjing, China, founded by Chris Xu. Shein has experienced great success since its launch in Oct. 2008, leaving many wondering what its CEO is worth.
BUSINESS
u.today

This Wallet Bought $8,000 Worth of Shib, Now Holds $5.7 Billion

With the SHIB rally continuously accelerating as the days go by, some investors are not rushing to take any profits and are currently holding major unrealized profits—just like the wallet that is currently up by a few billion because it bought Shib in August 2020. "The greatest individual trade of...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy