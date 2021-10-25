CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Baseball team formerly known as Highline Bears signs Justin Adams as new Head Coach

White Center Blog
White Center Blog
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gPvW3_0ccN8UP700

On Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, the summer collegiate baseball team formerly known as the Highline Bears announced the signing of their new Head Coach, Justin Adams.

Adams – who will coach either the DubSea Seal Slingers or the DubSea Fish Sticks pending public vote – is a Texas native who coaches in Taylor, Texas and has an extensive coaching resume.

The team opened the position for applicants back in late August and received over 50 applications. After narrowing down the applicants to the top 15-20 the team started interviews.

“After talking with Coach Adams the first time I knew his coaching philosophy and vision matched ours,” said General Manager Justin Moser. “He believes in building a great culture, having an aggressive offensive approach and building our team to be the center of our community.”

Coach Adams will leave Texas for the Pacific Northwest in May and make DubSea his home for the summer, coaching either the Fish Sticks or Seal Slingers depending on what the public chooses (be sure to vote your preference here: https://www.renameourteam.com).

“I said this in the interview process, and it’s never been more true – this organization feels like one where my family and I can look forward to returning to for years to come; that is exactly what I was looking for,” Adams said. “It feels like home. Any organization that has the wherewithal to let the community decide its name is one that I want to be a part of. And on that note, there is no wrong choice!”

Adams has coached for over 15 years in the Texas area, including advanced showcase teams and helping run college camps at the University of Texas. While he won’t start coaching on the field for the team until early June of 2022 his job recruiting a team begins now.

“Make no mistake about it, we are going to field a very good baseball team,” he said. “We are going to play fast. We will be aggressive at the plate, on the base paths and on the mound. We will challenge our opponents in every aspect of the game. When that style of play merges with our organizations focus on the community and on the fan experience….. Summer 2022 in DubSea is going to be exciting!”

“We’re very excited to have Coach Adams be the new head coach of our team, he understands the complexities of summer ball and the importance of it in a player’s career,” Moser added. “It’s going to be a fun summer for everyone involved!”

Opening night for the team is set for Saturday, June 4, 2022. The team is currently in the process of naming their team at RenameOurTeam.com The team formerly known as the Highline Bears plays between twenty eight and thirty home games every summer and hosts a 40 man roster comprised of college players from around the country. Players from out of town stay with host families, much like they do in other summer wood bat leagues such as the famous Cape Cod league. The team prides themselves on providing fun, affordable family entertainment all summer long.

More info here: http://highlinebears.com.

White Center Blog

White Center Blog

122
Followers
281
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for White Center, WA

 https://whitecenterblog.com

