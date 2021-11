With The Beatles' massive Let It Be reissue having just come out (order a copy) and Peter Jackson's also-massive The Beatles: Get Back documentary a month away from airing, it's Beatles on the brain for lots of people right now. Amazon is celebrating Let It Be with a monthlong "[RE]DISCOVER" campaign, and most recently for it they've had Wilco cover two songs from the album's sessions, "Dig A Pony" and "Don't Let Me Down." "What a delight to convene in The Loft and assay two songs by that cool underground band The Beatles! I envy us!," Wilco's Nels Cline says. You can stream both covers (if you're an Amazon Music subscriber) below.

