Aminé has dropped off his first offering of 2021, “Charmander.”. Clocking in at just a little over two minutes, the cut hears the artist deliver tongue-in-cheek lyricism about reclusion and introspection, and arrives with an accompanying music video co-directed by Jack Begert and Aminé himself. ”After the release of Limbo I took some time to experiment and challenge myself to create in ways I hadn’t before — exploring different textures and tempos without any expectations,” he shared in a statement. “‘Charmander’ was the first product of that period that felt natural while still being at a completely different BPM than any of my previous work.”

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO