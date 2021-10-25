CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Coaching staff names 9 Players of the Week following Tennessee game

By Clint Lamb about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For the second consecutive week, the Alabama football team...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

5-star guard Chance Westry commits to Auburn

Chance Westry, an On3 consensus five-star guard in the 2022 class, has committed to Auburn. Westry, now at Compass Prep in Arizona, announced his decision Sunday. He chose Auburn over LSU, Nebraska, Arizona State, Maryland, Southern Cal, Washington and Florida, among others. “Auburn is amazing,” Westry said. He should know....
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On300 cornerback Jahlil Hurley narrows list to 8 schools

Four-star junior cornerback Jahlil Hurley of Florence (Ala.) High School has narrowed his list to eight schools – Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, Penn State, Michigan and Florida. Jahlil Hurley ranks as the No. 27 player in the On300 2023 rankings. Hurley is the No. 35 player in the...
NFL
On3.com

Take a bow: The On3 players of the week from Week 9

Here are the On3 players of the week for Week 9 of the season. Each week, we pick a player of the week in each Power 5 conference as well as an overall Group of 5 player of the week. Everything being equal, more weight is given to big performances against “good” opponents.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Mississippi State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
Local
Tennessee Football
On3.com

LOOK: Auburn mascot trolls Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

Bryan Harsin and the No. 18 Auburn Tigers got the best of Lane Kiffin and the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, both on and off the field. Auburn quarterback Bo Nix completed 22 of his 30 passing attempts for 276 passing yards and a touchdown, while adding eight rushes for 30 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Tank Bigsby also tallied 140 rushing yards and a touchdown of his own on 23 carries, and Matt Corral couldn’t will Ole Miss to a come-from-behind victory after injuring his ankle, getting carted off the field and later returning to play.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Numbers game: 14 stats you need to know from Week 9

Each Sunday, On3 takes a look at some interesting stats you should know coming out of that week’s games. Here are 14 from Week 9. 0: Georgia, which kept Florida scoreless through three quarters of a 34-7 win, now has held six of its first eight opponents without a touchdown through at least three quarters. In quarters 1-3 this season, the Bulldogs’ defense has scored as many touchdowns as it has allowed (two).
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Football#American Football#Sec
On3.com

Georgia Bulldogs clinch SEC East before November due to Kentucky loss

Kirby Smart and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs became the first team in the nation to clinch a division title on Saturday, as the Bulldogs’ 34-7 win over Florida — coupled with Kentucky’s 31-17 loss to Mississippi State — gave Georgia the SEC East crown. For the fourth time in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

SEC Nation announces Week 10 destination

SEC Nation, the traveling college football show that airs on SEC Network, announced on Sunday its location for Week 10 of the college football season: College Station, Texas, where the Texas A&M Aggies will host the Auburn Tigers. SEC Nation last week was in Jacksonville, Florida for the Georgia-Florida rivalry,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
On3.com

Kirby Smart teaches masterclass on the importance of recruiting

Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart is one of the best coaches in college football history. Simply put, he hasn’t propelled the Bulldogs to the upper echelon of the college football world without having clarity on how he should spend his time. After his top-ranked Bulldogs throttled Florida 34-7 on Saturday, he spoke with reporters about why recruiting is paramount for any program that wants to compete in college football.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Kenneth Walker garners national award following rivalry performance

Kenneth Walker III has been one of the most electrifying players in all of college football this season. The Michigan State running back delivered when it mattered the most, single-handedly accounting for five of Sparty’s touchdowns in the rivalry win over Michigan. The Spartans’ dynamic ball-carrier has been no stranger...
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

SEC Roundup: conference records are broken in Week 9

Another weekend of SEC football down, folks. Though Saturday’s slate of games was short, there’s still plenty to talk about. Let’s get to it. I know you’re shocked, but Vandy lost again. The Commodores have now lost their fourth straight game after falling 37-28 to Missouri yesterday in Nashville. Mizzou...
NASHVILLE, TN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy