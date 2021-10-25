Coaching staff names 9 Players of the Week following Tennessee game

Bryan Harsin and the No. 18 Auburn Tigers got the best of Lane Kiffin and the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, both on and off the field. Auburn quarterback Bo Nix completed 22 of his 30 passing attempts for 276 passing yards and a touchdown, while adding eight rushes for 30 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Tank Bigsby also tallied 140 rushing yards and a touchdown of his own on 23 carries, and Matt Corral couldn’t will Ole Miss to a come-from-behind victory after injuring his ankle, getting carted off the field and later returning to play.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO