CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Personal DABs with DAB+

By mogzyboy Posts:
digitalspy.com
 7 days ago

As the thread title says… are there any personal/pocket DABs that do DAB+? Ideally I want one with buttons rather than touchscreen. Roberts probably have one too. I use a Pure Move (as suggested above) but I use some decent Sony in-ear...

forums.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Personalization-Focused Backpacks

An iconic backpack style is getting a customization-focused overhaul thanks to the newly announced Fjällräven Kånken Me program that will offer consumers the ability to put their own spin on the accessory. The program is being launched in celebration of variety and diversity, and includes 14 different color combinations for shoppers to choose from. These colors can be used across the entirety of the pack to let shoppers customize the front pocket, handle tab closure, back attachment points and more.
LIFESTYLE
TechRadar

Roberts Radio Revival Petite DAB radio review

If you mainly listen to DAB radio then basic Bluetooth speakers can be a bit of a fiddle. Cue the Revival Petite, which combines both and can be used anywhere. It’s cleverly designed, easy to use, and features a surprisingly good bass response - though it’s best used indoors. Two-minute...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Best DAB radio 2021: which digital radio should you buy?

Smart speakers may be taking over homes, but there’s still more than enough room in your digital life for a DAB radio. Able to fill your kitchen, bedroom, bathroom or office with great-sounding music, news and chat, a DAB radio is an essential companion for many. No wonder then, that they make excellent gifts, with affordable prices and features galore. You’ll now find portable, pocket-sized DAB radios for taking out of the hour – and maybe to the cricket – as well as retro 1950s designs, mono and stereo arrays, added internet radio stations and even wireless Bluetooth streaming, which means some can double up as a portable speaker.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Dab#Android#Aux
TechCrunch

Puffco keeps innovating dabbing

Called the 3D Chamber, this chamber is a significant part of the Puffco Peak Pro (this is where the magic happens). Inside, the cannabis material is quickly heated and turned into a vapor. Puffco designed this part so the user can unscrew the chamber for cleaning or replacing or upgrading.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Top AirPods Deals of October 2021: Find the Lowest Prices Now

Table of Contents Lowest Price for Apple AirPods Pro: $197 Where To Find the Top AirPods Deals in 2021 (Updated for October 2021) Best Deals on AirPods With Wireless Charging Best Deals on AirPods (No Wireless Charging) Best Deals on AirPods Max Best Deals on Used AirPods Best Deals on AirPods Pro (Refurbished) Please note that the prices and discounts below can change at any time. This article was last updated on Saturday, October 30, at 6:00 p.m. EST. Did you have a good weekend? We did. That’s because we’ve noticed the great deals on Apple’s AirPods are still going strong, including 21% off of the AirPods Pro at...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Amazon
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: A $199 Laptop With Dazzling HD Display and Bang & Olufsen Speakers

If you’ve been waiting to pick up a new laptop, you’ll want to snag this surprise Amazon deal, which gets you a brand new HP Chromebook for just $199. The HP laptop sale gets you a 14-inch Chromebook with HD display, built-in webcam and 4GB of memory for work, school or just to use around the house. Choose from a gorgeous “ceramic white” or a classic “mineral silver” finish. Amazon Buy: HP Chromebook 14-Inch HD Laptop $199.99 Similar laptops run into the $500-$1000 range, and the cheapest price we previously saw for this HP 14 Series Chromebook was $279 last fall. You get the...
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Best true wireless headphones in 2021: Which earbuds to buy

True wireless headphones are now common. Gone are the days when there were only two or three options on the market. These days, there are hundreds. That, of course, can make it hard to find the best true wireless headphones for your needs. That’s why we’ve put together this guide. There are a number of things to consider before buying a pair of true wireless headphones. If you’re in Apple’s ecosystem, then a pair of AirPods or AirPods Pro might be better for you. If not, it’s worth ignoring AirPods altogether. You’ll also want to think about battery life, whether you want...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Lumie Bodyclock Luxe 750 DAB review

The Lumie Bodyclock Luxe 750 DAB promises more gentle, refreshing wakeups and a soothing wind-down at the end of the day. With DAB, Bluetooth and Aux inputs for audio, day and week alarms and an integrated bedside light, it’s a compact and stylish package that delivers in most areas. The downsides are a complicated setup, middling audio quality and substantial RRP.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Try these iPhone secret codes to unlock hidden features in iOS 15

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: Amazon Black Friday deals, $189 AirPods Pro, $179 Roomba, $25 Fire TV Stick 4K, more It may come as a surprise to many, but there are several hidden iPhone codes that have been part of the iOS user experience for years now. And though most users might find these secret codes more intriguing than useful, some actually bring some interesting utility to the table. Again, these secret iPhone codes aren’t exclusive to iOS 15. But seeing as how iOS 15 was released just a few weeks ago, we’d be remiss if we didn’t briefly highlight some of the...
CELL PHONES
SPY

The Best Black Friday Deals of 2021 Have Just Begun — And It Isn’t Even Halloween

Table of Contents Amazon Black Friday Deals Gap Black Friday Deals Walmart Black Friday Deals Best Buy Black Friday Deals This year the line between Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Cyber Week have blurred together once again. And this year, we’re already seeing deals from a number of online retailers tackle the world of online shopping earlier than ever. And it isn’t even Halloween yet! With so many retailers launching early Black Friday deals this year, we have to wonder — why? Well, there have been a number of supply chain-related issues across the globe that might possibly affect Black Friday, as well as Christmas shopping...
SHOPPING
SPY

Amazon Is Already Offering Major Black Friday Discounts — Shop the Best Ones Now (Updated)

We’re all trying to get a head start on shopping this year. There’s a lot of reasons for that. First of all, all sorts of shipping delays going on right now means our packages may take longer to arrive, but also, the earlier we start, the more time we have to find a great deal on the items on our holiday gift and wish lists. Thankfully, stores seem to be on the same page as us, and some are starting their Black Friday sales early. Like, October early. Amazon has launched a pre-Black Friday sale that they call “Black Friday-worthy deals,”...
SHOPPING
SPY

Shopping for Gen Z? Peep the 25+ Best Gifts That’ll Spoil Your Favorite Teen

Gen Z is probably the trickiest generation to shop for. Considering teens now have grown up since birth in a technologically savvy world that the rest of us had to figure out a bit later in life, Gen Z has a passion for unapologetically owning the best of the best in terms of tech, clothing and products overall. That said, shopping gifts for teens this holiday season isn’t like shopping for the best gifts for dad or something. You’re going to have to go above and beyond to find them the best Christmas gift of the year. Influence for teens has...
SHOPPING
Roxana Anton

WhatsApp Will Disappear Starting November: the List of Devices

It's probably not a secret anymore that the famous company is going to "retire", starting November 1st. This is not a short-notice notification, as the messagery company had already announced it, since last year (2020). WhatsApp is not going to work for certain smartphones anymore.
BGR.com

Amazon announced its best-selling Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals – will you get them all?

Every single year, Amazon makes a huge announcement after its big Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are finished. In it, the retailer always touts all the best deals that were offered. And there are always a few things that are best-selling Black Friday deals each and every year. The same products generally make the Cyber Monday best-selling list, too. In its most recent press releases, Amazon listed so many familiar products. Needless to say, we’re expecting plenty of repeats for Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021. Will you get them all? What you might not realize, however, is that...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy