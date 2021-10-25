CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack White Returns With New Song “Taking Me Back”

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack White is back in 2021! The reclusive and innovative singer, songwriter and outstanding guitar player has just released a new...

Jack White Drops New Track, First New Solo Music in Nearly Four Years

Jack White has released a new track titled “Taking Me Back,” which marks his first new piece of solo music since the release of 2018’s Boarding House Reach. “Taking Me Back” can be heard below and is featured in the trailer for the latest Call of Duty game titled Call of Duty: Vanguard, which comes out November 5. Additionally, an alternate version of the song dubbed “Taking Me Back (Gently)” has also been released and features a significantly more subdued arrangement. Both versions of the new White track is available for streaming/download here.
Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators Roar Back With New Album!

Here in the River City of Peoria, Illinois, we know all about Slash, Myles Kennedy, and the Conspirators. You see, way back a few Summers ago we brought in Slash, Myles and the crew for a show here at the Peoria Civic Center Theater. It was one magical evening, and it was a special night meeting and working with Slash and his band, crew, and managers. Fast forward to 2021, and here we are with a new album from the band. The new studio album is titled "4", and it's a fresh, new, innovative sound the band is very excited about. "It has a very spontaneous, fun kind of thing to it, and I love that", says Slash of the new album. He continued, "That's really the major difference on this record-we did it more or less live, and the mistakes are all in there. It's the sound of the five of us just jamming together in one room." I'm excited, aren't you?? The opening song is titled "The River Is Rising", check out the video! It's good to have Slash, Myles and the band back Rockin' some new music, Enjoy!
