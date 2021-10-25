CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SGA signs onto letter calling for President Biden to cancel student-loan debt

By XINYUE GU
Johns Hopkins Newsletter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the 2020 presidential campaign, President Joe Biden pledged to enact student-loan forgiveness. As part of an effort to push Biden to fulfill this campaign promise, college student governments across the country, including at Hopkins, have been circulating a letter calling on the Biden administration to cancel all federal student-loan...

Lilacs
6d ago

You are adult enough to take out a loan, you should be adult enough to pay it back or have your credit score AND self-respect tank!

9
Kaylon Lybold
5d ago

people might be adult enough to take out student loans but they dont tell you the whole story. that it will take forever to pay it off

3
