Brooklyn-born Nation of Language brought their gleaming indie-pop to the Lodge Room in Los Angeles last night, kicking off the first of two nights with a set that beamed fans through a synth-fantasia of their most euphoric tracks. The trio played songs from their electrifying debut LP Introduction, Presence, as well as from the half-dozen sublime singles released since, all of which have garnered them a following eager to exalt at the altar of the band’s rhapsodic new wave anthems. Led by the gloomy bellows of Ian Richard Devaney (vocals, guitar, percussion), coupled with the talents of Aidan Noell (synthesizer, vocals) and Michael Sue-Poi (bass), the trio released cascade after blissful cascade upon the crowd, until every body present was just another reverberating conductor of their own limitless energies.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO