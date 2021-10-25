CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ten Digit Dialing is Here

algonaradio.com
 6 days ago

If you try to dial a local number without the 5-1-5 or 3-1-9 area codes, the call will not...

www.algonaradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sidney Herald

Mandatory 10-digit dialing goes live on Sunday

Maybe you’re one of those people who shop for Christmas presents on Christmas Eve. Maybe you put off going to the doctor until it’s something serious. Maybe you’re one of those people who said, “I’m not going to use 10-digit dialing until someone makes me.” Well, today is that day.
HEALTH
WIVB

10 digit dialing necessary starting Sunday

(WIVB) — You’ll have to punch a few more numbers in your phone starting this Sunday. Western New Yorkers who live in the 716 area code will now be required to use 10 digit dialing. Local calls dialed with just 7 digits will not go through. The FCC is making...
POLITICS
dakotanewsnow.com

Companies preparing for 10 digit dialing mandate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mandatory 10 digit dialing begin in South Dakota on October 24th. Before the deadline, telecommunication companies are busy getting their customers back up to speed. The new 988 hotline will take effect next July, offering a new three digit hotline for the National...
POLITICS
95.3 MNC

Ten digit dialing underway for everyone in 574, 219 area codes

Ten-digit dialing is now underway for everybody in the 219 and 574 area codes. Telephone users are now required to use 10 digits, rather than seven, to make local phone calls. You can still dial three digits to reach 911 for emergency services and three digits to dial 211, 411 or 811.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Utilities Board#The F C C
Effingham Radio

309 Area Code Must Switch To Ten Digit Dialing At New Year

Illinoisans in the 309 area code will have to switch to ten digit dialing at the beginning of 2022. The change is being made to accommodate the creation of the 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The emergency number is a response to increasing mental health crisis calls made during the pandemic.
HEALTH
WKRC

1 million new stimulus checks were just sent, and here's who got them

(WKRC) - Four rounds of payments went out to most Americans, the most recent of which was a $1,400 payment from the American Rescue Plan that President joe Biden signed into law in March. Right now, Congress continues to debate Biden's massive infrastructure plan. While not directly a stimulus payment, the massive amount of spending will likely deliver a huge boost to the American economy.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Anytime Soon?

(CBS Detroit) — The pandemic continues, well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. President Biden is instituting stronger efforts to encourage vaccines, as case numbers are felt across certain segments of the economy. Some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for additional help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Cannabis Provides Immediate Relief For Symptoms Of Depression, Other Mental Health Issues, Says UNM Study

Original publication in 2020. According to a research study published by the University Of New Mexico and Releaf App in the Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine, cannabis flower may be effective in providing immediate relief for the symptoms of depression – a condition affecting roughly 1 in 5 adults in the U.S., and often leading to other ailments like cancer, substance use disorders, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, dementia, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic pain.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy