G'Angelo Hancock (left) and Kayla Miracle (Hancock photo courtesy of Tony Rotundo;UWW; Miracle courtesy of Martin Gabor/UWW) While the men's freestyle team was the first portion of Team USA to finish at the 2021 World Championships, women's freestyle and Greco Roman also took to the mats earlier this month. Women's freestyle brought home seven medals in their 10 weight classes, and Greco got in on the action as G'Angelo Hancock brought home a bronze at 97kg. The following looks at some of the top statistical performers from the event in both of those styles and tries to identify any trends or patterns in the numbers.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 13 DAYS AGO