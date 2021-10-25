'Colin in Black & White': Football's Most Controversial Player Adds Shades of Gray to His Story

The six-episode limited series on Kaepernick's teenage years feels like a wasted potential, says Joshua Alston. "Kaepernick’s saga sounds like an ingredient list for a spicy, topical docuseries to join what feels like a new golden age of sports documentaries," says Alston. "But Kaepernick wanted to tell his story as a scripted drama focused on the formative high school years when his athletic evolution dovetailed with the awakening of his Black identity. The result, Colin in Black & White, is a provocative, ambitious, and frequently messy execution of Kaepernick’s already unexpected pitch. As developed by Kaepernick, co-creator Ava DuVernay, and showrunner Michael Starrbury, Colin is at once a coming-of-age tale, an anti-racism polemic, and a flipbook of Black history memes. That description might ring familiar to fans of Kenya Barris, who spun Black-ish off into its own constellation of sitcoms and later landed his own lucrative Netflix deal. Colin parallels Black-ish, often to the point of deliberate homage, up to and including elements of the score. Like Barris’ work, Colin explores race in America by braiding the political and the personal, using funny, human stories to better illustrate the causes and effects of our most durable quagmire. And Kaepernick has a unique perspective to offer to that conversation as a biracial kid born in Milwaukee, then raised by white adoptive parents in small-town California. Kaepernick steps into the role of omniscient narrator in voiceovers that start out shouty and stilted but smooths out by the end of the limited series’ six half-hour installments...The framing device essentially makes Kaepernick the curator and tour guide of a museum about his life. He appears in each episode, dressed to the nines, to reflect on his life and Black oppression in a cavernous space resembling a Brutalist panopticon. And while it’s no fun to criticize such an earnest and deeply personal project, Kaepernick’s segments threaten to derail <i>Colin before it reaches speed. For one thing, the brief historical lessons suggest that its creators don’t know who the show’s audience is. Someone interested enough in Colin Kaepernick circa 2021 to watch a series about him almost certainly knows what a micro-aggression is and doesn’t need a primer on structural racism."

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO