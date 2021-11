A four-year-old boy survived a terrifying 70ft fall from a cliff while hiking with his parents in Kentucky in an incident rescuers have described as “nothing short of a miracle”.The youngster slipped and tumbled from the cliff near Princess Arch at the Red River Gorge as his horrified parents watched on, according to officials.Rescuers say the boy, who has not been named, was amazingly left with just scrapes and bruises after hitting a series of ledges on his way to the bottom of the cliff.Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team posted pictures on social media of the youngster being reunited...

