The Knicks look to avenge their fourth-quarter woes against the Magic on Sunday with a tough matchup against the Sixers tonight. Coming off of a tough loss to the Orlando Magic on Sunday, in which New York coughed up a lead in the fourth quarter, the Knicks (2-1) look to avoid their second straight loss as they host the Philadelphia 76ers (2-1). The ‘Bockers were swept in the three-game season series last season by Philadelphia and have lost 15 straight overall to their Atlantic Division rival. Their last victory came all the way back on April 12th, 2017, per Land of Basketball.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO