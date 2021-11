Growing up in Colorado I easily know the difference between a mule deer doe and a mule deer buck and a cow elk and a bull elk. The first time I saw something new was on my way to Windsor about 10 years ago. There were tan and white animals with small black horns standing in a field. I took a guess that it was an antelope, referencing some vague source in my brain. I had never heard of a Pronghorn, but that's actually what it was.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO