Zinedine Zidane is unlikely to be the next Manchester United manager as the Premier League does not appeal to him, according to comments made by his agent in 2018. The former Real Madrid boss, who won three consecutive Champions Leagues at the Santiago Bernabeu between 2016 and 2018, as well as two La Liga crowns across two spells in charge, was originally linked with the Old Trafford hot seat towards the end of Jose Mourinho's tenure, but comments made by the Frenchman's agent quashed those rumours at the time.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO