Just In: Kickoff Time, TV Station Announced for Tennessee-Kentucky

UMass football takes on Florida State in a Saturday afternoon college football matchup between teams looking to add a spark to a disappointing season. The Minutemen are coming off their first win of the season, a victory against UConn at McGuirk Alumni Stadium, snapping a 16-game losing streak. Now, Massachusetts sets its sights on a Seminoles team that’s fallen below expectations with a record of 2-4 on the year. With UMass taking on a national power on the college football scene, the Minutemen are moving from a regional broadcast to a national game airing on ACC Network, which is an ESPN-affiliated channel, but can be tricky for viewers to track down at times.
