A Harker Heights man was indicted on a felony charge after he allegedly beat and robbed a woman in June, leading to his second indictment on a robbery charge this year. A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Travis Jarella Foy, 51, on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery. On Jan. 20, Foy was indicted on an aggravated robbery charge after police said he injured a man while stealing the man’s vehicle at a Killeen gas station last year. In an unrelated case, he was indicted on Oct. 13 on a felony charge of evading arrest with a vehicle related to a July 29 incident in Bell County.

BELL COUNTY, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO