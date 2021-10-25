CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer-Barcelona to play Boca Juniors in friendly tribute to Maradona

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO (Reuters) – Spanish club Barcelona will play Argentine giants Boca Juniors in a December tribute match to mark the one year-anniversary of the death of their former player Diego Maradona, the two...

