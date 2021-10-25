CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richard Wexler, a leader and then a trenchant critic of the organized Jewish community, dies at 80

By Ron Kampeas
Forward
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(JTA) — Richard Wexler, who led the effort to combine U.S. Jewish fundraising bodies into a single behemoth and then become one of the resulting group’s most trenchant critics, has died at 80. Wexler died Oct. 19 after a battle with cancer, his family said in a funeral notice...

forward.com

Comments / 0

