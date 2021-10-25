Forecasters: Heavy rain could cause flooding

WASHINGTON — Family, former colleagues and friends will honor Colin Powell’s life during a funeral service held Friday at the Washington National Cathedral. The service, which is set to begin around 12 p.m. ET, comes a few weeks after Powell, a retired four-star general who became the country's first Black secretary of state and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, died after complications from a Covid-19 infection.
WASHINGTON (AP) — With nearly no votes to spare, Democratic leaders tried resolving lingering concerns of moderate lawmakers Friday in hopes of finally pushing President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar domestic agenda t hrough the House. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other leaders met privately with a handful of centrists who say...
Pfizer announced on Friday that its antiviral COVID-19 pill cut the risk of coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths by 89 percent compared to those who received a placebo, according to an analysis of study data. In a study examining adults who had contracted COVID-19 and were considered at high risk of...
The U.S. added 531,000 jobs in October and the unemployment rate dropped 0.2 percentage points to 4.6 percent as the country began to shake off a summer surge of COVID-19, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department. The October jobs report showed the labor market rebounding after the...
A Texas real estate agent who vowed she would not do any jail time after she entered the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack on Congress was sentenced to 60 days in prison Thursday, court records show. Jenna Ryan admitted to entering the Capitol after a pro-Trump mob attacked...
The Justice Department is suing the state of Texas and Secretary of State John Scott over a recently-passed voting and elections law known as SB1, alleging the law will "disenfranchise eligible Texas citizens who seek to exercise their right to vote...will exacerbate the challenges they face in exercising their fundamental right to vote."
The Biden administration on Thursday unveiled its new COVID-19 standards for businesses, the U.S. government's biggest push yet to encourage widespread vaccination. The new rules are raising questions about the process for implementing, costs and timing of the requirements for workers and their bosses. Under the plan, employers with more...
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s longtime state Senate president, Democrat Steve Sweeney lost reelection, falling to a Republican newcomer who spent little money and underscoring Democratic woes in the Biden era. Edward Durr, a furniture company truck driver and first-time officeholder, defeated Sweeney in New Jersey’s 3rd Legislative District,...
