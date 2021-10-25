Forecasters: Heavy rain could cause flooding

WASHINGTON — Family, former colleagues and friends will honor Colin Powell’s life during a funeral service held Friday at the Washington National Cathedral. The service, which is set to begin around 12 p.m. ET, comes a few weeks after Powell, a retired four-star general who became the country's first Black secretary of state and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, died after complications from a Covid-19 infection.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 5 HOURS AGO