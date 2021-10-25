CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Schur & Shea Serrano Comedy Series ‘Primo’ Ordered At IMDb TV – WM Leader

By Shawn Utley
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrimo, a coming-of-age comedy from The Good Place creator Mike Schur and The Ringer writer Shea Serrano, has been ordered to series at IMDb TV. It is the first greenlight from a tranche of developments, including projects from All American showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll and CSI: New York star Melina Kanakaredes,...

