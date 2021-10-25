CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This affordable Samsung TV is easy on your wallet, but struggles to shine

By Award Winners
reviewed.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou don’t have to spend a sweat-inducing amount of money in order to lock down a good, affordable TV that suits your needs—particularly if your needs are modest. The Samsung AU8000 (available at Amazon for $697.99) is aimed squarely at this crowd: the folks who want a decent 4K TV with...

www.reviewed.com

Comments / 0

Related
mobilesyrup.com

Best Buy is selling Sony’s 65-inch Bravia TV for $700 off

Best Buy Canada is selling Sony’s Bravia 65-inch HDR OLED Android Smart TV for $700 off. The TV currently costs $1,999.99, but is typically $2,699. Sony’s well-reviewed Bravia TV features 120Hz 65-inch 4K Ultra HD display with a 4K 3,840 x 2,160 resolution. The TV also includes HDR compatibility with...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Tv#Oled Tv#4k Tv#Samsung Health#K Tv#Reviewed#Hdr
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs — here are the best deals

It’s always a good idea to upgrade your home theater with 4K TV deals as long as you’ve got the budget. With Best Buy TV deals, you’ll be able to afford TVs that you didn’t think you could, ranging from 50-inch TV deals to 70-inch TV deals. As these massive displays become cheaper, you no longer have to empty your savings if you choose to purchase one for your living room.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Black Friday 75-inch TV deals: the best early sales happening right now

If you're looking to score a Black Friday 75-inch TV deal at this year's November sale, then you've come to the right place. We've created this guide to bring you all the early Black Friday 75-inch TV deals, plus everything else you need to know about this year's holiday shopping event.
SHOPPING
CNET

Amazon is having a blowout sale on Samsung TVs, phones and more

If you've been waiting for a good time to buy nearly anything under the Samsung umbrella, today's your lucky day. For a limited time, Amazon is offering some beefy price cuts on Samsung TVs, phones, small appliances, tablets and storage (to name just a few categories). For $200 -- its lowest price to date -- you can get an Alexa-compatible Samsung soundbar. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (a CNET Editors' Choice winner) is within $50 of its lowest price, too.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Digital Trends

This 65-inch 4K TV is ONLY $529 at Walmart for Black Friday

This year’s best Black Friday deals will give you a great chance to upgrade your home theater’s screen with the help of Black Friday TV deals. If you’re tired of waiting, you can actually already start shopping early Walmart Black Friday deals, including the retailer’s offer for this 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV that slashes its price by $471, making it more affordable at $529 compared to its original price of $1,000.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Even 8K TVs are discounted in the early Black Friday deals

Every year, Best Buy Black Friday deals offer some of the best discounts on TVs around, and this year is no different. Black Friday deals are an excellent opportunity to upgrade your home theater setup, and the retailer’s early Black Friday deals include three of the best offers for 8K TVs that are among the most cutting-edge displays you can get.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

QUICK! Best Buy has a brand new Chromebook for ONLY $99 right now

Right now, as part of the Best Buy Black Friday deals, you can buy an HP 11.6-inch Chromebook for just $99 for a strictly limited time only. If you’re keen to be able to work on the move for far less than ever before, this is an unbeatable offer, saving you a massive $160 on the usual price. You’ll need to be quick though as we can’t see stock sticking around for long at this price. As with all Black Friday deals, you need to get in on the action immediately to reap the benefits.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

The best laptops you can buy at Walmart this holiday

The holiday season is quickly approaching, and for many of us, that means it’s time to buy gifts. Whether it’s for yourself or as a gift to a loved one, buying a fancy new laptop is something many will do, and we’re here to help. We’ve already rounded up some of the best laptops you can buy in general, and you can also narrow it down to the best 15-inch laptops if that’s your preferred size. But many of us are limited to or prefer buying at a specific retailer, and not every model is going to be available everywhere. If you’re interested in finding the best laptops at Walmart, this article is for you.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy has some incredible Black Friday laptop deals today — From $99

The Best Buy Black Friday deals have started early this year and that means some fantastic deals on laptops and Chromebooks that you’ll find hard to resist right now. With so many great Black Friday deals out there, we’ve picked out some of the highlights from the sale, ensuring there’s something here for every budget and need. If the laptop for you isn’t here, we also have plenty of other great Black Friday laptop deals for you to check out. Read on while we guide you through them all.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

TCL Roku and Android TVs are up to $140 off at Walmart right now

Streaming device manufacturer Roku offers some of the best AV gear for some of the best prices -- from its insanely affordable Roku Express to the Roku Streambar speaker. Easy-to-use Roku TVs are also excellent value for money, even when not on sale, with the TCL 4-Series being a definite highlight for value. Walmart has two 4-Series models on sale right now (though one uses the Android TV system, not Roku) and a third "S21" model coming soon. Prices start at $228 for a 55-inch screen.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

TV sizes: Most people don't know their TV is too small

TVs have gotten pretty big, but how big is too big? How big a TV do you really need? 50-inch? 65? 85? Perhaps a TV the size of a wall? Or maybe a TV that is a wall. No matter what TV size you want, there's probably an option. The thing is, you can probably go bigger than you're imagining. Thanks to 4K resolutions and ultraslim designs, modern TVs have larger screens but take up less space than older TVs. Plus, you can sit even closer to them to make the image seem even bigger.
ELECTRONICS
reviewed.com

Samsung's pre-Black Friday sale is here: Shop deals on everything from TVs to earbuds

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. It's Samsung Week, and the company is offering tons of great deals in advance of Black Friday. Save on new TVs, home appliances, phones, laptops and more—and if you're looking to upgrade, Samsung is also offering deep discounts on phones to wireless earbuds, smartwatches, and laptops, when you trade in an older-model device.
ELECTRONICS
SamMobile

Samsung’s 65-inch The Frame TV is $500 off in the US

The Frame TV from Samsung is one of the most stylish TVs around. The latest iteration of the TV comes in various sizes, ranging from 32-inch to 75-inch, and has excellent set features. Usually, the 65-inch version of the TV is priced at $2,000 in the US, but you can get a $500 discount on it right now.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

10 Tech Deals Under $25: Get WiFi Extenders, Mini Security Cameras, Phone Mounts

With the holidays right around the corner, major price drops are starting to happen on various products in preparation for the Christmas season. Today, we’re sharing with you some amazing lightning deals on tech products that you’re sure to need and love. From charging stations, power strips, and lightning cords to security cameras, portable radios, and Bluetooth speakers, this list has a little bit of everything to make your life a little simpler. And the best part is that they’re all under $25 and easy to add-to-cart and purchase on Amazon. Buy one or a few for yourself, or pick something up...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

The best Samsung TV Black Friday deals

Black Friday is always the best time of year to purchase a TV at a discount, and if you're after the best Samsung TV Black Friday deals that the gods of commerce can offer up, you've come to the right place. Whether you're after an arty Frame set, or a top-notch QLED, we'll be offering up all the best Samsung TV Black Friday deals right here.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Samsung’s Frame TV is $300 off at Best Buy and Amazon today

Nobody will deny the unique appeal of the Samsung Frame TV, which you can currently find at both Amazon and Best Buy for $300 off its original MSRP. While the price is a bit steep for a 55-inch 4K TV, you’re really paying for the aesthetics and the QLED panel. When removed from its stand, the Frame TV is virtually indistinguishable from a framed piece of artwork on the wall, even going so far as to include an ambient art mode that’s designed to transform the HDR TV into a piece of decor rather than a passive appliance. The 2021 model offers some impressive specs as well, including support for Amazon’s Alexa, four HDMI ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, and the Tizen smart platform, which enables access to most major streaming services without the need for a Roku or other streaming device.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy