Local pro with stage IV cancer playing Butterfield Bermuda Championship

HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Florida—PGA TOUR Latinoamérica hosts the first of four Qualifying Tournaments starting this week as it fills out its 2021-22 membership roster. Players will converge on historic Mission Inn Resort and Club, one of the oldest golf facilities in Florida for the first of a two-event Q-School swing through the Sunshine State. The four-round, not-cut event begins Tuesday, November 2. Next week, the Country Club of Ocala in Central Florida and the Estrella del Mar Resort in Mazatlán, Mexico, are the sites for the second and third Qualifying Tournaments, also Tuesday-to-Friday affairs. On November 23-26, the Tour holds its final Qualifying Tournament, at Las Praderas Club Campo de Golf in Lujan Argentina, with the regular season beginning the following week at the 115 VISA Argentine Open presented by Macro in Buenos Aires on December 2-5.

HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO