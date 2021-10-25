CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Local pro with stage IV cancer playing Butterfield Bermuda Championship

PGA Tour
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Morris will tee it up at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. (Courtesy of Morris family) Any club pro teeing it up in his first PGA TOUR event, as Brian Morris will do at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship starting Thursday, would likely admit to being quite nervous. Not Morris, though....

www.pgatour.com

