Lack of trust in financial institutions is a key barrier to financial inclusion in many sectors. Disclosure and transparency are keys to building trust in the financial system. Misleading advertising and sales practices, along with low levels of financial literacy, can lead to poor financial decisions and resistance to engagement with the formal financial sector. For example, information on fees and charges can be incomplete, or terms and conditions can be difficult for the average consumer to comprehend. These may lead to poor financial decisions. In such situations, consumers are unable to make the best financial decisions for themselves. This can foster a sense of mistrust in the financial system.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 12 DAYS AGO