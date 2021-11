We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Name: Robyn Pope, my husband, and our labradoodle, Suka. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: We bought this house as a retirement home. A year later Hurricane Matthew directly affected Saint Augustine for the first time in many, many years. Our neighborhood and home were flooded and we lost mostly everything. Saint Augustine is the oldest city in the US. Its history is important and we love it here. We used the flood as an the opportunity to redesign this house for our simple lifestyle. We love the outdoors and the beach is a quick bike ride away. We incorporated natural materials throughout our home.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO