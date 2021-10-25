Judge asks jury to continue deliberations

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — After deliberating for 13 hours over two days in the trial of three ex-deputies accused of killing a Milledgeville man four years ago, there is still no unanimous decision.

Jurors indicated earlier in the day that they could not get to that point.

They will return for a third day to continue deliberations as to the innocence or guilt of each of the three defendants.

Deliberations will resume Tuesday at 9 a.m.

A note was sent to Dublin Judicial Circuit Senior Judge H. Gibbs Flanders Jr. at about 2 p.m. Monday indicated such was the case.

The judge then met with prosecution and defense attorneys at the bench before he decided to bring the jurors back into the courtroom and recite the Allen charge to them.

Flanders said the Allen charge encourages jurors to go further in their deliberations in an attempt to reach a consensus.

The 12-person jury went back to deliberations for a little more than two hours to reach such accord, but shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, they sent a note back to the judge indicating they could not reach a unanimous decision.

Each of the three defendants is charged with eight crimes, including two counts of felony murder each.

The law requires that jurors reach a unanimous decision — whether it be innocent or guilty — on each of the eight charges against the three co-defendants in the case.

The defendants are former deputies Michael Howell, Henry Lee Copeland and Rhett Scott.

The trio is accused of causing the death of 58-year-old Eurie Lee Martin on July 7, 2017, following a confrontation on Deepstep Road in Washington County that resulted in the victim being tased several times. Martin, a Black man, died at the scene. All three of the former deputies on trial in the case are white.

Jurors began their deliberations about 11 a.m. last Friday, took an hour for lunch, and then deliberated the case until about 5 p.m. before the court recessed for the weekend.

Jurors resumed their deliberations shortly after 9 a.m. Monday in Washington County Superior Court in Sandersville.

“It’s just not that long of a time for the court to make a decision to declare a mistrial in this case,” Flanders said earlier Monday afternoon when jurors first indicated they could not reach a unanimous decision.

The judge said that he thought an Allen charge would be appropriate for jurors to hear at that time.

“The jurors were asking a question very early on Friday, as I know everyone recalls, that would sort of trigger an Allen charge,” Flanders said. “With that type of an inquiry … but it just simply wasn’t addressed at that point because it was much too early. It’s still not late in the process, but the jury, understandably, believes that they are at the point and determined they are reaching an impasse. I think it may helpful to give them this charge, because it does remind the jurors the length of the trial that they have been engaged in. And that while the deliberations may seem long to them, within the overall context of this case, they really are not.”

He reiterated that such a charge encourages them to go forward in an attempt to reach a consensus.

“I know everyone here is familiar with the substance of the Allen charge, so I think it may be instructed to the jury as to the situation they find themselves in, and encouraging them to continue in good faith, and trying to reach a unanimous decision on the case,” Flanders said.

Howell’s lead defense attorney, Shawn M. Merzlak objected.

“The objections are noted, but the court will give the charge,” Flanders shortly before he recited the charge to jurors in the courtroom.

Flanders told jurors it is necessary for all of the jurors to examine the issues and questions submitted to them with candor and fairness and a proper regard for indifference to the opinion of each other.

“A proper regard to the judgment of others will greatly aid us in forming our own judgment,” Flanders said. “Each juror should listen to the arguments of other jurors within disposition to be convinced by them.”