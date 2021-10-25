'Tireless contributions of self': Dunebrook’s executive director Jeanne Ann Cannon to retire

Lange’s Many Achievements as SMPTE Leader Position the Society for Continued Growth and Success as a Global Standards Organization. WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Oct. 22, 2021 — SMPTE®, the home of media professionals, technologists, and engineers, today announced that Barbara Lange will step down as the Society’s executive director at the close of 2021, which marks the end of her current contract. Lange has served in this role for 12 years, guiding SMPTE through a dynamic period of growth, extending the Society’s leadership as a global standards organization, and working closely with staff, volunteers, members, and the SMPTE Board of Governors to make SMPTE a more inclusive organization that brings value to individuals and organizations across the media and entertainment industry.

WHITE PLAINS, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO