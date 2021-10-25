CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A man spent $57,789 in coronavirus relief aid on a Pokemon card, the feds say

By Joe Hernandez
mprnews.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Georgia man lied in his application for federal coronavirus relief aid and then used the majority of the money he obtained to buy a Pokemon card, federal prosecutors say. The charges allege that Vinath Oudomsine made false statements about the number of employees at his company and...

www.mprnews.org

Comments / 0

