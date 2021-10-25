CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Invisible threat: Hoosier women stay sober on nights out for fear of drink spiking, finds survey

 6 days ago

Women are often told to “watch their drink” by prevention campaigns aiming to create awareness about being drugged or having their drink spiked. A study of American students found that nearly 1 in 10 (7.8%) reported that they had been drugged previously and disturbingly, 1.4% admitted they had drugged someone else....

The Guardian

Women’s drinks were being spiked in the 1950s

A letter (25 October) stated that women have had to be on their guard since the 1970s and alive to the potential spiking of drinks. In fact, it goes back to before that. I remember my mother, who died in 1983, telling us that back in the 1950s, when she was at university studying to become a physiotherapist, she spotted someone interfering with her drink in a bar. She asked a friend of hers, an amateur rugby player who was used to drinking 10 to 12 pints a night, to try it. He took one sip and was knocked out cold.
Shropshire Star

How to stay safe from spiking on a night out

To spike a drink means to put alcohol or drugs into someone’s drink without their knowledge or permission. Hundreds of drink and injection spiking incidents have been reported to police forces across the UK over the past two months, according to the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC). There have been...
BBC

Girls Night In: 'We formed a human chain to stop drink spikings'

Dozens of women formed a human chain to show solidarity after the recent spate of spikings in the UK. The demonstration was organised by two landladies in Gedling, Nottinghamshire, and was attended by people of all ages. Nottingham has come under the spotlight as police investigate a spate of reports...
The Independent

Pub to hold girls-only night every week amid fears of injection spikings

A Nottingham pub is set to introduce a weekly girls-only night following reports of spiking in the city.The Playwright, located near Nottingham Trent University’s city campus, will hold its first event for female customers only on 3 November. No men will be permitted entry and it will be staffed by an all-female team.It comes after reports of women being spiked by injections inside nightclubs in Nottingham. Josh Wheelhouse, the manager of the pub, told Nottinghamshire Live: “We are just very excited to do it.“I have already spoken to a couple of societies at Nottingham Trent University, and we will actually...
Women find out they were roommates 60 years ago

VENICE — For two years, Ann Gawthrop Landry and Pat Flynn Hodgkins had exchanged greetings while passing each other in the hallways and elevators of their apartment building in Aston Gardens. However, on Sept. 13, they happened to sit with each other for dinner — and that dinner changed their...
A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
Cannabis Provides Immediate Relief For Symptoms Of Depression, Other Mental Health Issues, Says UNM Study

Original publication in 2020. According to a research study published by the University Of New Mexico and Releaf App in the Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine, cannabis flower may be effective in providing immediate relief for the symptoms of depression – a condition affecting roughly 1 in 5 adults in the U.S., and often leading to other ailments like cancer, substance use disorders, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, dementia, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic pain.
