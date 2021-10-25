What to wear for fall running

Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival 2021 is coming up, and now is the time to start prepping your fall fresh outfits!. With music, wine, chocolate, craft brews, and a new additional punch of electronic music in the SOMA Tent, the wait to dance with friends again is coming to an end! There is no better way to celebrate Halloween weekend than at Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, which will be back at the beautiful Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, CA, from October 29 to October 31. With this year’s event taking place two months after its usual August dates, it’s important to keep in mind weather when planning outfits, as nights in the Bay can be a bit chilly. Attendees are encouraged to express themselves through their fashion and dress up in costume for the festivities; however, definitely plan to bring layers!

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO