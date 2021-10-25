CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Christina Hammock Koch: Record-breaking NASA astronaut

By JoAnna Wendel
Space.com
Space.com
 6 days ago
On Jan. 9, 2020, NASA astronaut Christina Koch celebrated her 300th day in space aboard the International Space Station (ISS). By the time she landed back on Earth on Feb. 6, she had broken the record for the longest time spent in space by a woman. That's not the...

scitechdaily.com

Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Something Scary [Video]

The drama of death among stars can look pretty eerie at times. This photo of the aging red giant star CW Leonis seems like something out of a Halloween tale. The star looks like it’s entrapped inside wispy orange spider webs that wrap around the star. Beams of light shine through the dust, like sunbeams on a partly cloudy day. As it runs out of fuel, the star “burps” shells of sooty carbon that escape into space. The carbon was cooked up in the star’s core as a waste product of nuclear fusion. Anyone with a fireplace knows that soot is a nuisance. But carbon ejected into space provides raw material for the formation of future stars, planets, and maybe even life. On Earth, complex biological molecules consist of carbon atoms bonded with other common elements.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

We Asked a NASA Technologist: Is There Oxygen on Mars? [Video]

Is there oxygen on Mars? Yes, Mars has oxygen but not very much and definitely not enough to just go out and breathe on the surface of Mars. NASA engineer Asad Aboobaker tells us more. The density of the oxygen on Mars is about 1/10,000th of what we have here...
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Spitzer Space Telescope spots ‘rampaging space monster’

Just in time for Halloween, NASA astronomers have spotted a rampaging space monster deep out in the distant cosmos. But it won’t be coming to devour us any time soon, as the monster is just an outline in the shape of Godzilla, seen in an image from the Spitzer Space Telescope.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

SpaceX's Dragon space toilet is off limits for astronauts returning to Earth soon

The next astronauts to return to Earth on a SpaceX Dragon won't be able use a crucial system on their trip home next month: the space potty. SpaceX's toilet on its Crew Dragon Endeavour will be off limits for the four Crew-2 mission astronauts once they leave the International Space Station in early November, NASA officials said late Friday (Oct. 29). That's because of a possible urine leak in the toilet like one seen on SpaceX's all-civilian Inspiration4 flight in September. SpaceX has since redesigned its toilet to avoid leaks on future flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Watch the sun fire off huge solar flares in this mesmerizing NASA video

A new NASA video from a spacecraft watching the sun has captured spectacular views of solar flares erupting from the star this week just ahead of Halloween. The video, taken by NASA's Solar Dynamics Orbiter, shows mesmerizing close-up views of solar flares blasting off the sun between Monday and Thursday (Oct. 25-28), ending with a major X1-class solar storm that could amplify Earth's northern lights displays over Halloween weekend.
ASTRONOMY
Shropshire Star

SpaceX delays astronaut flight for Nasa due to rough winds and waves

Four astronauts were supposed to blast off early Sunday morning on a six-month mission to the International Space Station. SpaceX has delayed its next astronaut flight for Nasa until Wednesday because of rough winds and waves hundreds of miles away. Four astronauts were supposed to blast off early Sunday morning...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Downrange weather forces NASA, SpaceX to delay Crew-3 launch of astronauts

--- SpaceX and NASA managers made the call early Saturday to delay the launch of four astronauts from Kennedy Space Center, a mission now targeting next week. Astronauts Kayla Barron, Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn, and Matthias Maurer will have to wait until early Wednesday for their chance at riding Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon on a six-month mission to the International Space Station. The instantaneous launch window that day opens at 1:10 a.m. ET.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

A Saturn V moon rocket blasts off in this most EPIC Halloween pumpkin carving!

Okay, this might be the coolest space pumpkin this Halloween. Author Rebecca Siegel has taken her love of space to new heights for Halloween this year with some spectacular Apollo-inspired pumpkin carving. Siegel, the author of "To Fly Among the Stars" (Scholastic, 2020) and "Mayflower" (Quarto, 2020), shared photos of her pumpkins carved for Halloween, depicting NASA's Saturn V rocket blasting off. The design was so intricate and elaborate it spread across multiple gourds.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

NASA to fly National Geographic cameras on first crewed return to moon

When NASA next returns astronauts to the moon, National Geographic cameras will be on board to capture the historic mission and share the journey with the public. The space agency on Friday (Oct. 29) announced its selection of the exploration-focused media company to assist in telling the story of Artemis 2, the first mission expected to launch astronauts around the moon in more than 50 years.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Apollo 13: The moon mission that dodged disaster

Apollo 13 was NASA's third moon-landing mission, but the astronauts never made it to the lunar surface. During the mission's dramatic series of events, an oxygen tank explosion almost 56 hours into the flight forced the crew to abandon all thoughts of reaching the moon. The spacecraft was damaged, but the crew was able to seek cramped shelter in the lunar module for the trip back to Earth, before returning to the command module for an uncomfortable splashdown.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

The most powerful space telescope ever built will look back in time to the dark ages of the universe

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. Chris Impey, University Distinguished Professor of Astronomy, University of Arizona. Some have called NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope the "telescope that ate astronomy." It is the most powerful space telescope...
ASTRONOMY
AFP

NASA, SpaceX delay ISS mission due to bad weather

NASA and SpaceX have delayed a mission sending four astronauts to the International Space Station to avoid "a large storm system," the agency said Saturday. They will then carry out "a short handover with the astronauts that flew to the station as part of the agency's SpaceX Crew-2 mission," it added.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Space.com

Space.com is the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier, transporting you across the solar system and beyond through accessible, comprehensive coverage of the latest news and discoveries.

