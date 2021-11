Pokémon GO has officially entered into the Halloween territory with the latest event to grace the game named ‘Halloween Mischief’ which allows players to catch themed Pokemon with extra rewards all of which are to be gained through completing specific challenges. There is something for everyone with this event and it is an excellent starting point for the spooky season this October. The guide will list all of the challenges for you and what you will earn, along with how to catch Halloween Mischief Pikachu, Piplup, and Drifblim in this Pokemon GO Halloween event.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO