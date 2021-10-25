CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drought-affected farmers and ranchers may defer tax from livestock sales

By Kelcie Moseley-Morris Idaho Capital Sun
Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE — Farmers and ranchers who were forced to sell livestock because of drought in Idaho may have an extra year to replace the livestock and defer tax on any gains from the sales, according to a release from the Idaho...

www.wahpetondailynews.com

State
Idaho State
