Politics

Ken Jones: Hopeful that city's paper will continue to thrive

laconiadailysun.com
 7 days ago

This is a fragment of a recent dialogue between me and my sister. I had sent her a copy of...

www.laconiadailysun.com

Elkhart Truth

Indiana’s cities and town thrive during pandemic

The pandemic has spun off a number of curve balls, from missing workers, to supply change disruptions and angry school board confrontations over masking. But if you’re a Hoosier mayor or city council member, well, grab your shades because the future is bright. That’s because the Democratic-controlled Congress passed and...
INDIANA STATE
laconiadailysun.com

Marc Forgione: Differences between citizens, community members

This is not a political letter. I just wanted to share some thoughts on Laconia. In just the last two months, I have gained quite a bit of knowledge regarding this city. Having lived here for over 40 years, this is quite the statement. There’s a big difference between being a “regular citizen” and being a community member.
LACONIA, NH
cbslocal.com

Twin Cities School Working To Continue Colin Powell’s Legacy

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Colin Powell is being remembered in the Twin Cities. Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in Minneapolis is home to the Colin Powell Youth Leadership Center. The facility opened in 2007 in collaboration with Urban Ventures Leadership Foundation. “When he honored us by lending his name on this...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
State
Pennsylvania State
Tribune-Star

Brian Howey: Indiana’s cities, town can thrive with influx of COVID funds

INDIANAPOLIS – The pandemic has spun off a number of curve balls, from missing workers, to supply change disruptions and angry school board confrontations over masking, but if you’re a Hoosier mayor or city council member, well, grab your shades because the future is bright. That’s because the Democratic-controlled Congress...
INDIANA STATE
laconiadailysun.com

Groundbreaking of the Rod and Gail Dyer Powerhouse Patio

LACONIA — Friends and colleagues gather at the Belknap Mill on Oct. 21 to honor the groundbreaking of the Rod and Gail Dyer Powerhouse Patio. Michael Seymour of Bank of New Hampshire commented, "the Rod and Gail Dyer Powerhouse Patio will serve as a visible reminder for years to come that the hard work, dedication and the commitment of one person can indeed change a city."
LACONIA, NH
#The Daily Sun#Duquesne University
swark.today

City of Hope Veteran’s Day Schedule

The City of Hope will be closed Thursday November 11th, 2021 for Veteran’s Day. Monday, Tuesday, and Friday collection routes will run normal. Thursday trash will be picked up on Wednesday. The Commercial truck will run its normal schedule for the week. There will be no rubbish pick up for...
POLITICS
laconiadailysun.com

A last-minute guide to essential Pa. voter prep for the 2021 general election

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Tuesday, Nov. 2 is Election Day in Pennsylvania — and there’s a lot on the ballot. Races for mayor in Harrisburg...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Boston

Former Mass. GOP Chair: Diehl Defeating Baker In Potential Primary Would Be ‘End Of The Republican Party In Massachusetts’

BOSTON (CBS) – Jennifer Nassour, the former Mass GOP chair, said it would be the “end of the Republican party in Massachusetts” if Geoff Diehl defeats Gov. Charlie Baker in a potential primary election. Nassour joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller to discuss the state of the Republican party in Massachusetts and other topics. Nassour was critical of current Mass GOP chair Jim Lyons. “You are all one family and you support your family. You see that over and over again with the Democratic party in Massachusetts. Even though they might battle it out and fight, they do support their own,” she said. “Currently, the Lyons Mass GOP is not doing that, is not supporting all of our candidates. There is no reason to fight with the most popular governor in the country.” Baker has not yet announced if he plans to run for another term. Keller @ Large: Part 2
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
laconiadailysun.com

Belknap Landscape supports Gale School project

LACONIA — Belknap Landscape Company purchased $20,000 in New Hampshire business tax credits to support the redevelopment of the Gale School in Belmont. The project will transform the historic schoolhouse into a community facility that will include a new early learning center operated by the Boys & Girls Club and a new program center operated by Lakes Region Community Services.
BELMONT, NH
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
UPI News

Family history book found at Minnesota thrift store returned to family

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A family history book found by the owners of a Minnesota thrift store was returned to the family thanks to the detective work of a stranger. Kim Firkus said she and her husband, Dana, were going through boxes of merchandise destined for the shelves of at their thrift store, Castoff's Secondhand Store in Pequot Lakes, when they found a homemade tome labeled, The Nelson Family Tree.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS News

The constitutional argument for unseating lawmakers accused of working with January 6th planners

Progressive lawmakers such as Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Cori Bush are pushing to remove some Republicans from the House, after a Rolling Stone report that they worked with organizers of two D.C. rallies on January 6th. CBS News political analyst and New York Times opinion columnist Jamelle Bouie spoke to CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the 14th Amendment argument.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WDTN

See how many registered hunters are in Ohio

With a 3 million year record of it, it’s safe to say hunting is one of the oldest forms of human activity. Stacker compiled a complete list of the states with the most registered hunters using 2020 data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. States are ranked by percent of residents with hunting licenses. […]
OHIO STATE
laconiadailysun.com

Bob Jones: The Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller Jr. outcome

This Marine officer who showed honor, responsibility and accountability set free with fines. Something had to be given by command so as not to look completely stupid after some in the field did so. Congratulations to this Marine and officer whom I’d follow anytime who showed great character and leadership.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

