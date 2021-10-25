CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracy Morgan Relives Real-Life Traumatic Brain Injury in ‘The Last O.G.’ Premiere

By Damian Holbrook, TV Insider
 6 days ago

“It’s a story that needed to be told,” Tracy Morgan says of his semi-autobiographical comedy The Last O.G‘s poignant Season 4 opener, which mirrors his real-life recovery following the 2014 tour-van accident that left him with a traumatic brain injury. On the show’s cliffhanger 2020 finale, his character, ex-con...

