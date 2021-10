YUNGBLUD Unveils Massive 'Life On Mars' North American Tour: See The Dates

Photo: Redferns

YUNGBLUD 's been playing the biggest gigs of his life in the UK this fall, and next year he'll bring his energetic live show back to the States. On Monday (October 25), the rocker announced a massive North American leg of his Life on Mars tour.

The 25-date trek begins January 26, 2022 in Athens, Georgia and runs until March 19, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.

"NORTH AMERICA IM COMING !!! 🇺🇸🇨🇦 these are our biggest shows yet!!!" YOUNGBLUD exclaimed on social media.

Tickets go on sale Friday (October 29), with a pre-sale starting Tuesday (October 26). Get more ticket info here . See YUNGBLUD's announcement and a full list of tour dates below.

YUNGBLUD Life on Mars 2022 Tour Dates

1/26 – ATHENS, GA – GEORGIA THEATRE

1/28 – ATLANTA, GA – THE TABERNACLE

1/29 – NASHVILLE, TN – RYMAN AUDITORIUM

2/1 – CHARLOTTE, NC – THE FILLMORE

2/2 – SILVER SPRING, MD – THE FILLMORE

2/4 – SAYREVILLE, NJ – STARLAND BALLROOM

2/5 – CLEVELAND, OH – HOUSE OF BLUES

2/7 – TORONTO, ON – HISTORY

2/8 – MONTREAL, QC – MTELUS

2/9 – BOSTON, MA – HOUSE OF BLUES

2/11 – NEW YORK, NY – TERMINAL 5

2/14 – PHILADELPHIA, PA – THE FILLMORE

2/15 – BALTIMORE, MD – RAMS HEAD LIVE!

2/16 – PITTSBURGH, PA – STAGE AE (INDOORS)

2/18 – ROYAL OAK, MI – ROYAL OAK MUSIC THEATRE

2/19 – COLUMBUS, OH – EXPRESS LIVE! (INDOORS)

2/20 – INDIANAPOLIS, IN – EGYPTIAN ROOM AT OLD NATIONAL CENTRE

2/22 – ST. LOUIS, MO – THE PAGEANT

2/23 – LINCOLN, NE – BOURBON THEATRE

2/25 – MINNEAPOLIS, MN – THE FILLMORE

2/26 – MILWAUKEE, WI – THE RAVE

2/27 – CHICAGO, IL – BYLINE BANK ARAGON BALLROOM

3/1 – DALLAS, TX – THE FACTORY IN DEEP ELLUM

3/2 – HOUSTON, TX – HOUSE OF BLUES

3/3 – TULSA, OK – CAIN’S BALLROOM

3/5 – DENVER, CO – MISSION BALLROOM

3/6 – SALT LAKE CITY, UT – THE COMPLEX

3/8 – BOISE, ID – KNITTING FACTORY

3/9 – SPOKANE, WA – KNITTING FACTORY

3/11 – PORTLAND, OR – CRYSTAL BALLROOM

3/12 – SEATTLE, WA – SHOWBOX SODO

3/15 – SACRAMENTO, CA – ACE OF SPADES

3/17 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA – THE WARFIELD

3/18 – LOS ANGELES, CA – SHRINE EXPO HALL

3/19 – PHOENIX, AZ – THE VAN BUREN